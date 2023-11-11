Seminole High School student sends 10,000th box to overseas military members

A Seminole High School Senior is making a big difference in the lives of thousands of veterans. Graci Tubb’s Operation Military Matters has now helped 10,000 veterans by sending them care packages with personalized thank-you notes. Graci Tubbs started sending care packages to military men and women overseas in November 2015. At that time, she was in fourth grade. What started as a class project grew into a mission fueled by love and appreciation.

View comments