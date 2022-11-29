Seminole High teen shot while at school sues school district for failing to act

A former Seminole High School student shot on campus in January is now suing the Seminole County school district.

Jhavon McIntyre claims school officials failed to follow district policy before the shooting on Jan. 19, 2022.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this month, McIntyre claims school administrators did not follow state statutes and failed to protect him from bullying and harassment from another student in the days leading up to the shooting.

TIMELINE: Here’s what happened during the Seminole High School shooting

In the suit, McIntyre claims there were two separate incidents where 16-year-old Da’revius Smith threatened him.

McIntyre claims the first incident happened on Jan. 12, when Smith made threats to shoot him at the school bus lot.

The suit claims a principal at the heard Smith make the threat and saw Smith reach into his bag, implying that he had a gun.

Read: 16-year-old charged in connection with shooting at Seminole High School identified

Just two days later on Jan. 14, McIntyre said that while he was in the school cafeteria, Smith walked up to him and said, “If you walk up on me, I’m going to shoot you.” This was witnessed by several students, staff and administrators.

McIntyre said a school resource officer pulled him into an office and asked if he thought Smith had a gun.

When Jhavon told the officer he was unsure, the officer sent him back to class.

READ: Police detail Wednesday shooting at Seminole High School

Just before noon on Jan. 19, police say Smith then shot McIntyre several times outside a classroom on the Seminole High School campus before running away.

Police later arrested Smith at a nearby apartment complex and charged him with one count each of attempted first-degree murder premeditated, possession of a weapon on school property, firing a weapon on school property, and disturbing the peace.

McIntyre is suing the district for $30,000 and says he has suffered physical and psychological trauma as a result.

Story continues

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Seminole School district for a statement on the lawsuit, but they have yet to respond.

Family members say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times at Seminole High on Wednesday.

Family members say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times at Seminole High on Wednesday.

Family members say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times at Seminole High on Wednesday.

Family members say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times at Seminole High on Wednesday.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.