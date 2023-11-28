Seminole officer opens fire on car near Hollywood casino, police say

A Seminole police officer opened fire at a man police say used a car in “threatening manor” Tuesday morning in a parking lot near the Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood.

The incident, which happened before 7 a.m., started out as a medical call, but nearly turned deadly after the man used his car in a way the officer thought put her life in danger, a police source said.

The officer fired once, the source said.

Police did not immediately release the details of the incident, but Seminole spokesman Gary Bitner said it happened in a parking lot south of the casino on North State Road 7, and after the officer fired the shot, the man got out of the car and ran away.

Seminole officers, with the help of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hollywood police officers as well as other law-enforcement agencies, tracked the man down about 8:30 a.m. in “a commercial area” southwest of the casino, Bitner said.

No one was injured in the shooting or when police arrested the man, whom Seminole police identified as 26-year-old Solomon Eugene Terry.

Information on Terry’s bond or legal representation was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.