A Seminole police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop over the weekend by a man police say was in the country illegally and had an outstanding criminal warrant.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, a Seminole police officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of N.W. 11th Street, when the suspect, 27-year-old Ramon Castillo-Lopez, drove his vehicle into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot, according to a statement from the Seminole Police Department.

The officer was approaching the driver, Castillo-Lopez, when the driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer.

The officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. Police say the suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west.

The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun and was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue and arrest him.

The officer, whose name was not released, was transported to the Seminole Memorial hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead in investigating the shooting.

Castillo-Lopez was described as a Mexican national who is in the county illegally and was previously deported. He faces charges including attempted capital murder - a first-degree felony - as well as a misdemeanor evading charge and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Presidio.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Seminole officer recovering after shooting during traffic stop