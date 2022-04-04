Seminole State College Sanford/Lake Mary campus on lock down due to police activity

Seminole State College said the Sanford/Lake Mary campus is locked down due to police activity.

At around 11:09 a.m. Monday, a student on the campus reported a suspicious individual to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy.

The student told the deputy that they saw a person with what they described as a gun in the pocket of a hoodie, officials said.

The deputy called the sheriff’s office who responded along with Lake Mary and Sanford police officers.

The campus was immediately put in lockdown.

Deputies are searching the campus for the suspect.

Students that are on campus are asked to go to the nearest room and shelter in place.

No other details were available.

Law enforcement has instructed us to lock down the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus due to police activity. If you are on campus, go to the nearest room and shelter in place. Learn more at https://t.co/eXC3nJGsGs pic.twitter.com/TQTBjopLb6 — Seminole State College (@SeminoleState) April 4, 2022

