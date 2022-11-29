Semitractor-trailer loaded with LP gas crashes along U.S. 6 in Ligonier

Nov. 28—LIGONIER — The driver of a semitractor-trailer, which was traveling west along U.S. 6, lost control and ended up on its side near the intersection of U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 Monday morning.

At 10:02 a.m. Noble County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a single semitractor-trailer that rolled over on its side. The trailer had separated from the cab and continued several yards down the road crossing the centerline and struck the guardrail before coming to a stop on its side.

The trailer was fully loaded with LP gas, but was contained to the trailer, according to police. At the time of the incident there was no oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane.

No injuries were reported from the incident. No hazardous material leaked out of either the trailer or the cab, police reported.

According to a Noble County Sheriff's deputy at the scene, speed was a factor causing the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the incident, according the sheriff's office.

Responding units to the incident were Ligonier police and fire departments, Noble County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, and Avilla Motor Works to recover the semitractor-trailer.

