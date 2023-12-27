Semitruck collision on I-5 Wednesday afternoon backs up traffic through Bellingham

A collision involving a semitruck on I-5 northbound just south of Lakeway Drive was blocking the left lane Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Traffic was backed up on I-5 between Lakeway Drive and Old Fairhaven Parkway just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2023, in Bellingham, Wash.

Traffic was backed up on the highway to Old Fairhaven Parkway just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, WSDOT highway cameras show.

WSDOT shared a video of the backup on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling people to expect delays or avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

UPDATE: Now just the left lane on NB I-5 just south of Lakeway Dr. in #Bellingham is blocked. Stil prepare for backups or consider alternate routes. https://t.co/VGKnjHu9Ul pic.twitter.com/oCCK7InE0r — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 27, 2023

A semitruck was seen partially off the highway and resting in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes near the Lakeway Drive exit.

Traffic was backed up on I-5 between Lakeway Drive and Old Fairhaven Parkway just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2023, in Bellingham, Wash.

Fire assistance, the Incident Response Team, a tow truck and the Washington State Patrol had arrived on the scene as of 11:30 a.m.

A Washington State Department of Transportation map shows traffic is heavy along I-5 through Bellingham on Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a semi-truck near Lakeway Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.