Semitruck collision on I-5 Wednesday afternoon backs up traffic through Bellingham
A collision involving a semitruck on I-5 northbound just south of Lakeway Drive was blocking the left lane Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Traffic was backed up on the highway to Old Fairhaven Parkway just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, WSDOT highway cameras show.
WSDOT shared a video of the backup on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling people to expect delays or avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 27, 2023
A semitruck was seen partially off the highway and resting in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes near the Lakeway Drive exit.
Fire assistance, the Incident Response Team, a tow truck and the Washington State Patrol had arrived on the scene as of 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.