Semitruck overturns on Loop 375, westbound lanes closed at US-54/Gateway South for 2 hours

An overturned semitruck on Loop 375/Transmountain West has prompted the closure of westbound lanes at US-54/Gateway South, causing significant traffic delays.

The crash occurred as high winds persist in the region.

The overturned truck has resulted in a standstill on the affected route, and authorities estimate it will take two hours to clear the wreckage and reopen the westbound lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In response to the ongoing weather-related challenges, school districts across El Paso County have announced delays in their schedules.

Additionally, DPS urges drivers to exercise caution on the roads, particularly those in high-profile vehicles, and to avoid driving next to such vehicles as the windy conditions persist.

