Semitruck overturns on Parkway East, debris spill down hillside

A overturned semitruck on Parkway East has spilled debris over the hillside and caused traffic to become backed up.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS are on the scene for the flipped tractor-trailer. The call came in at 2:36 p.m.

The accident happened around Exit 11 near Churchill.

There’s no word on injuries.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

