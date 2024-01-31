Semi Truck Rams Police Cruiser, Injures Police Dog

A police dog was injured after a semi truck slammed into a trooper’s car on Interstate 70 near Hays, Kansas, on Friday, January 12, authorities said.

This footage, released by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), shows two troopers attempting to direct a semi-truck driver to get off at an exit because a section of the interstate was shut down. The truck fails to exit and continues barreling down the road, crashing into a police cruiser with a K-9 still inside.

KHP said both troopers, Trooper Budke, whose vehicle was struck, and Trooper Schulte, managed to avoid getting hit, but K-9 Igor was rushed to emergency veterinary care, and is at home recovering after surgery.

Igor is expected to return to work in a few weeks. KHP are investigating the crash. Credit: Kansas Highway Patrol via Storyful

