Semmes woman sentenced for abusing her children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman found guilty of abusing her children from the time they were 3 weeks old to 7 months old has received her sentence, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Facebook page.

Judge Ben Brooks sentenced Charity Harris to 35 years for three aggravated child abuse convictions and 20 years for her first-degree assault conviction. That is 125 years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors showed evidence to prove the twins received multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, and bone fractures throughout their bodies from the time they were 3 months old to 7 months old.

“What these babies were subjected to, at the hands of their mother, was horrifying,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “We are happy to see justice for these babies served.”

Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Catlin and Clayton Williams represented the state alongside Trial Coordinator Stacia Rogers.

