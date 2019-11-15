Is Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (VIE:SEM) Potentially Undervalued?

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (VIE:SEM), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Austria, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the WBAG over the last few months, increasing to €13.38 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €12.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Semperit Holding's current trading price of €12.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Semperit Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Semperit Holding still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Semperit Holding today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €12.61, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Semperit Holding’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Semperit Holding?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 7.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Semperit Holding, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SEM’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SEM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Semperit Holding.