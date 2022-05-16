Sempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Polish Oil & Gas

FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Sempra Energy said on Monday it would sell three million tonnes of liquefied natural gas each year to Polish Oil & Gas Co , in another sign of rising interest in U.S. supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Buyers wary of importing natural gas from sanctions-hit Russia have been turning to U.S. LNG in recent months as the war in Ukraine tightens an already under-supplied market.

The United States is this year expected to surpass Australia and Qatar as the world's largest LNG exporter, delivering more than 12.2 billion cubic feet per day.

Sempra will provide Polish Oil & Gas with LNG for 20 years under the deal. About 2 two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum of that would come from Sempra's Cameron LNG Phase 2 project in Louisiana, while the rest would come from the Port Arthur LNG project in Texas.

Polish Oil & Gas will also have the option in 2022 to reallocate volumes from the Cameron Phase 2 project to the Port Arthur project, Sempra said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro Area Would Barely Grow If Russian Gas Cut Off, EU Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeThe euro area’s pandemic recovery would almost gr

  • Ryanair warns flight prices to Europe will rise this summer

    Michael O'Leary warns high demand for European beach holidays will mean price rises.

  • Biden team sees few options on inflation before November midterms

    The Biden administration is increasingly feeling it has little control over short-term inflation, officials say, and is looking for ways to offset the political risk from price hikes in the months leading up to November's elections. The economy and Biden's handling of it are top issues for voters, and lowering the cost of meat, gas and other household staples is a key way Biden and his fellow Democrats could defend control of Congress in November's midterm elections, strategists say. But any U.S. president's ability to cut prices in the short run in global markets for products from oil to grains is limited, White House advisers say.

  • Ukraine crisis: Can Africa replace Russian gas supplies to Europe?

    Europe is desperately seeking alternative sources of gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Saudi Arabia set for oil output capacity above 13 million bpd by 2027, says minister

    Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said on Monday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it. "We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2- 13.4 million bpd.

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • Long: Kurt Busch’s win helped turn darkness to light for the Petty family

    As Kurt Busch celebrated his first win with the No. 45 team, Kyle Petty rejoiced in seeing the number that his late son Adam raced going to Victory Lane.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he broke his NDA by revealing its sample size for fake accounts

    Elon Musk told Twitter users they are "being manipulated" by its algorithm after reviewing its process to check for fake accounts

  • South African copper thieves are screwing up the future of electric vehicles

    Copper theft in South African mines threatens to cut into the global supply of platinum, a crucial metal for electrifying the auto industry.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • If you think gas prices are bad, diesel is in its worst crisis since the 1970s and has even raised fears of localized rationing

    "The markets are telling us there's a shortage. This is a tailwind for inflation. We're demanding more diesel than anyone can supply."

  • Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

    Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

  • Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

    Sceptics say that far from helping save the planet, electric cars are a liberal pipe-dream whose environmental benefits are exaggerated.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • Shanghai aims for June 1 return to normal as COVID lockdown batters economy

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1. In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing. But the announcement was met with scepticism by some Shanghai residents, who have been disappointed time and again by shifting schedules for the lifting of restrictions.

  • Wheat prices surge to highest in more than two months following India’s ban on exports

    Wheat futures climbed by the daily limit on Monday, following India’s plans to limit most of its exports of the commodity, as fallout from the Ukraine war continues to reverberate. India on Friday announced an immediate ban on wheat exports, blaming a spike in global prices for threatening the security of the vital commodity to itself and other neighboring and vulnerable countries. The price of Chicago wheat futures has climbed 60% so far this year, in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Justin Sun Talks USDD Stablecoin in Wake of LUNA/UST Unravel

    The controversial crypto entrepreneur explains how an algorithmic stablecoin can still succeed while denying rumors he was behind the de-pegging of Terra’s failed UST.

  • Russia Supplier Cuts Off Electricity Deliveries to Finland Amid NATO Plans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that a NATO application could potential harm the relationship between the two.

  • Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement. The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

  • Indonesian president's rating hits six-year low as prices rise

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year low amid dissatisfaction over soaring cooking oil prices and the perceived failure of an export ban to swiftly reduce the rising cost of goods, a new poll showed on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia showed that satisfaction with the nation's president, widely known by as Jokowi, fell to 58.1% this May. The decline, which follows a 12-point https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-presidents-rating-slumps-amid-soaring-cooking-oil-prices-2022-04-26 drop from January to April this year, comes as Southeast Asia's largest economy has struggled to reign in domestic cooking oil prices, a household staple in Indonesia, and after a shock decision to ban palm oil exports late last month.