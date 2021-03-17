Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.9 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $595.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164 million to $172 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Semtech shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.09, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

