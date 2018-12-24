Semtech's LoRa Technology to Connect IoT Devices in Brazil

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that the company’s Low power, high Range (LoRa) devices and wireless radio frequency technology will be put to use in Brazil’s network, which is based on the LoRaWAN protocol, deployed by American Tower (ATC).



LoRa Technology enables long-range connectivity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and aids in connecting sensors to the cloud. Moreover, to enhance efficiency and productivity, this technology helps in real-time communication of data and analytics.



ATC’s LoRaWAN-based network covers the major cities of Brazil, which account for 25% of the countries GDP. With Semtech’s aid, ATC intends to cover 50% of Brazil’s GDP and connect two million Internet of Things (IoT) devices by the end of 2019, using Everynet gateways and core wholesale technologies



Coming to price performance, shares of Semtech have returned 22.8% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 21.7%.

IoT Market Growth Prospects



Internet of Things (IoT) devices have been gaining significant traction in recent times. It has been successful in making an impact across all end markets.



Per IOT Analytics, the number of IoT devices that are active is expected to grow from 7 billion in 2018 to 10 billion by 2020 and 22 billion by 2025, including devices on the consumer and enterprise side.



Presently, LoRaWAN networks are operating in more than 50 countries. The company expects its LoRaWAN open protocol to reach 70 countries in the near term. Industry experts expect four out of every 10 long-range IoT connections to be powered by LPWAN, with LoRaWAN being the dominant player.



Semtech is well poised to cater to growing demand in this domain on the back of its robust product portfolio and strong IoT capabilities.

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus | Semtech Corporation Quote

Brazil Holds Promise



Per a research report from Frost and Sullivan, the IoT market for applications and hardware is set to generate $3.29 billion in Brazil by 2021.



In recent years, 60% of Brazilian companies have invested in IoT-related research and development and more than 100 million people are connected via smartphones. The Brazilian government announced a strategy to accelerate the deployment of IoT devices in the country with primary focus on four verticals namely Smart Cities, Healthcare, Agribusiness and Manufacturing.



Semtech’s LoRa technology was selected by Brazilian vehicle tracking manufacturer, Maxtrack to help recover stolen vehicles and cargo in 2017. Thus, the Brazilian market is expected to benefit Semtech in the near term.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector include Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC and Symantec Corporation SYMC. All the three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Expected long-term earnings growth rate for Generac, SS&C and Symantec is 6.5%, 13.5% and 7.9%, respectively.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Symantec Corporation (SYMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.