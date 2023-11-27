Sen. Bennet: Ukraine funding should be approved without negotiation on border

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said Sunday that the proposed aid package to Ukraine should be approved without negotiations on the U.S.-Mexico border.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Bennet told moderator Margaret Brennan that he and his Senate colleagues recognize that they have to include funding for Ukraine in the proposed funding request from the Biden administration.

The White House last month proposed a roughly $106 billion national security supplemental funding request that included money for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan as well as humanitarian aid and border security measures.

“And before that, [we] tried to see if we can get to some sort of solution,” Bennet told Brennan, noting that he had “good conversations” with Republicans on the issue in the past few days.

“I believe, of course, that the Ukrainian people have earned a vote to support them without a negotiation on the U.S. border, but there are others in the Senate who feel differently, and we’re trying to see if we can get to a solution.”

This comes as lawmakers on both sides have butted heads over the proposed aid package, with GOP lawmakers saying that border funding should be bundled with the proposed aid package to Ukraine.

Some House Republicans have shared their opposition to approving more aid to Ukraine, which has been at war with neighboring Russia for nearly two years.

Last month, House Republicans passed a $14.3 billion aid package solely for Israel, which is currently at war with the militant group Hamas. The proposed deal also includes major cuts to the IRS.

Bennet also told Brennan that the U.S. has an obligation to continue supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, calling it a “fight for democracy.”

“And I don’t know whether the House will come to the conclusion that that’s enough for them. So, we’re continuing to see if there’s something we can do on the border,” Bennet added.

“My — my view is, there’s always room to make our immigration system better on behalf of the American people. And I hope people of good faith can come together and reach a solution.”

