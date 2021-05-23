Sen. Bernie Sanders: USA should lead the world in bringing about peace, 'not simply supplying weapons to kill children in Gaza'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Derek Chauvin verdict was "accountability," but not true justice. Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the United States should take an "even-handed" approach to the tensions between Isreal and Palestine.

"I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Sanders said on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday. "We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian. And I hope and believe the president understands that."

"I was delighted to see that he is moving forward to try to rebuild with the international community...rebuild Gaza after all of that destruction," he added.

Earlier this week, Isreal and Palestinian militant group Hamas, designed as a terrorist by the US, agreed to a cease-fire on Thursday. According to France 24, more than 240 Palestinians, including 66 children and about 12 Israeli's, died due to the violence. In a statement, President Joe Biden lauded the agreement.

Biden said that his administration would coordinate with the Palestinian Authority to send aid to the Gaza Strip for its reconstruction following Israeli airstrikes, as Insider's Azmi Haroun reported.

During the interview, host John Dickerson asked Sanders about how to implement an "even-handed" approach when dealing with "terrorists who wanted to destroy Israel."

"You have a very difficult situation. You have Hamas - a terrorist group. You have a right-wing Israeli government, and the situation is getting worse," Sanders responded. "And all I'm saying is that the United States of America has got to be leading the world in bringing people together, not simply supplying weapons to kill children in Gaza."

Sanders continued:" "This last series of attacks killed 64 children and destroyed a large part of the infrastructure of Gaza in a community that has already been one of the most uninhabitable territories in the world."

Read the original article on Business Insider

