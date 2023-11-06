Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT): “I don’t know how you can have a ceasefire with an organization like Hamas.”

Senator Bernie Sanders , an independent from Vermont who ran for president in 2016 and 2020 on a progressive platform, was asked by CNN about whether or not he supported a “full-on ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war, as suggested by what the anchor described as “some of your fellow progressives.”

This is what he said: “Well, I don't know how you can have a ceasefire, permanent ceasefire, with an organization like Hamas, which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the state of Israel. And I think what the Arab countries in the region understand is that Hamas has got to go. So what we need right now, the immediate task right now, is to end the bombing, to end the horrific humanitarian disaster, to go forward with the entire world for a two-tier, two-state solution to the crisis to give the Palestinian people hope.”

The Biden administration is under increasing pressure from progressive activists to broker a ceasefire.