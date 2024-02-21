Sen. Bill Cassidy visits Lafayette to address infrastructure issues facing Acadiana

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy visited the Petroleum Club in Lafayette on Tuesday, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette regarding issues facing Acadiana and the entire state.

Cassidy spoke about the southern border and what he’s doing to keep America safe. Among other topics, he also highlighted the progress made to boost Acadiana’s infrastructure through his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This act includes a $1.7 million grant to the Lafayette Airport Commission that will help improve operations at Paul Fournet Field, along with $207.3 million for Louisiana for flood mitigation.

The U.S. Senate passed this infrastructure package, which is the largest investment in infrastructure and coastal resiliency in the history of Louisiana, by a vote of 69-30 in 2021, according to a news release.

Cassidy welcomed by Mr. Ryan Lavergne, President of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette.

According to a press release from Cassidy's office in December of 2023, the Lafayette Airport Commission will receive $743,433 to conduct an airport energy efficiency assessment and $965,858 to update the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.

“Airports are a key part of economic growth,” Cassidy said. “This funding from the infrastructure law will bring new opportunities to the Lafayette area.”

Through the act, Cassidy announced Louisiana will receive $207,331,570 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Flood Mitigation Assistance grants and Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities grants.

In the grant, $4.48 million was designated to make 18 properties less vulnerable to flooding in Lafayette Parish.

“The best way to recover from a storm is never to flood at all, and this resilience building is what the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was created for,” Cassidy said in a official announcement last August.“This funding invests in mitigation to protect our communities, give families peace of mind, and significantly reduce the risk of flooding in the future.”

Also, $1 million will be allocated to Acadia parish to elevate flood-prone structures an additional two feet above the base flood elevation, and $1.5 million to Vermillion Parish to elevate six structures at a high risk of future flooding.

Cassidy also visited FlightSafety International’s Gulf Coast center in Lafayette, which trains pilots for the oil and gas and medical industries, among others. During his visit, he tested his flying skills in a simulator and took a tour of the simulators that ensure thousands of pilots around the world are trained safely to support the transportation of people, goods and services across the state of Louisiana and around the world.

“This company has five centers training helicopter pilots nationwide, and one of them is in Lafayette,” Cassidy said. “One of those industries that you didn’t know was here, and once you do, you’re incredibly impressed.”

FSI also trains maintenance crew workers and aircraft dispatchers, with over 4,500 employees globally, including over 1,600 qualified instructors. Locally, 48 people are employed by FSI in Lafayette.

“We appreciate Senator Cassidy visiting with the Lafayette Kiwanis Club,” said Ryan Lavergne, president of the Kiwanis of Lafayette. “We enjoyed the discussion and information relating to infrastructure, energy and other vital topics important to the Acadiana area.”

Kiwanians are committed to making our communities better,” Cassidy said. “This sort of commitment to our fellow Americans is just what we need."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses infrastructure, flooding issues in Lafayette