Sen. Bob Menendez to address charges of bribery, fraud and extortion
Sen. Bob Menendez is expected to make his first public comments on the matter in Hudson County, where he grew up and launched his political career.
Sen. Bob Menendez is expected to make his first public comments on the matter in Hudson County, where he grew up and launched his political career.
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., his wife and three associates have been charged by federal prosecutors with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for the U.S. senator’s influence.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
Federal prosecutors charged the senior New Jersey senator with taking bribes and trying to influence government funding and investigations.
Amir Menendez was certified as the owner of the 2024 Guinness World Record for largest afro on not just a teenager, but of any male living on Earth.
Kelly Rizzo on surviving 'Special Forces,' sleeping in a room with 14 people and her advice for Tom Sandoval (exclusive)
Kenny Pickett found a wide-open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday in their matchup with the Raiders.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have required a human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving truck operated on public roads in the state. The win for the autonomous trucking industry comes after the California Senate had passed the bill in mid-September. The bill would have effectively banned driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks from operating in the way they were designed.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Palin's rising star was brought back to Earth after her sit-down with Couric.
"The world has opened up around us," GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke told Yahoo Finance about AI.
The Brazilian supermodel discussed how her modeling career affected her mental health.
Apple’s NameDrop feature lets you easily share contact information with people. Just move the two phones close to one another to get started.
Grab the 'buds 7,000+ five-star fans love for over 40% off: 'These things rock!'
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
The two-time All-Star helped the Nationals to a World Series title.
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
Amazon Prime members can take 50 percent off a bundle including two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Blink mini and the Sync Module 2.