Sen. Bob Menendez charged with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government

Sen. Bob Menendez is facing a new indictment in federal court for allegedly acting as a foreign agent to benefit Egypt.

The superseding indictment, filed Thursday, alleges that New Jersey’s senior senator, his wife and businessman Wael Hana conspired for Menendez to act as a foreign agent from January 2018 through at least June 2022 for the Egyptian government and Egyptian officials.

Menendez – along with his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and Hana, Edgewater developer Fred Daibes and businessman Jose Uribe — already face corruption charges, brought by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from the businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble.

They face allegations that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez, who until recently served as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt.”

At a conference in federal court in lower Manhattan, Judge Sidney Stein scheduled the trial to start on May 6 for Menendez as well as his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and businessmen Wael Hana, Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe. All of the defendants have entered not guilty pleas.

