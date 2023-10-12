Sen. Bob Menendez charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in new indictment

Federal prosecutors have announced additional charges against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, alleging they conspired to have a public official act as a foreign agent.

A superseding indictment was filed Thursday.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted last month on corruption-related offenses, and are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence.

Prosecutors had alleged the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for a “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Both Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

