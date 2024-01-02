Sen. Bob Menendez faces new allegations he aided Qatar in gritty bribery case

Scandal-scarred New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was hit with a superseding federal indictment Tuesday charging that he took bribes in exchange for an agreement to help the government of Qatar.

Menendez, a Democrat, was already accused of taking bribes, including cash and gold bars, in exchange for improperly helping the Egyptian government.

The new indictment doesn't add to the formal counts Menendez faces, which include conspiring to commit bribery and act as a foreign agent, but it adds new allegations tied to Qatar, a wealthy Persian Gulf emirate that has been key to U.S. negotiations with Hamas.

Prosecutors say the senator took money and gold bars while knowing he was expected to perform acts that would benefit the Qatari government and help another defendant get a multi-million-dollar investment from a fund tied to that government.

Senator Bob Menendez exits federal court Oct. 23 in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, after pleading not guilty.

Menendez was powerful chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee until his indictment. He remains a member of the committee.

Attorneys for Menendez didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In a previous statement to USA TODAY following the initial charges, the senator said he had been loyal throughout his life to only one country: "the United States of America, the land my family chose to live in democracy and freedom.”

In previous public comments, the senator said he firmly believed he will be exonerated once all the facts are presented. He defended his record on Egypt, and said that the thousands of dollars in cash he had withdraw from his savings were part of his legal income of 30 years.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Menendez allegedly agreed to help Qatari government for cash and gold