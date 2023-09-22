Sen. Bob Menendez indicted over 'corrupt relationship' with NJ businessmen

The News

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been indicted alongside his wife over their “corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” officials announced Friday.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York said in a tweet that they would hold a press conference Friday morning to announce the unsealing of the indictment against Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez.

They are set to be charged with bribery offenses.

Menendez, who has served in the Senate since 2006, was previously indicted on unrelated federal corruption charges in 2015, but the charges were later dropped after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.