Sen. Bob Menendez pressured prosecutors, leaked intel for gold, cash and car, feds say

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey was indicted on federal bribery charges Friday, accused of abusing his office in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in corrupt deals with private businesses and the Egyptian government.

Menendez and his wife allegedly received jewelry, bars of gold and a luxury car from local New Jersey businessmen in exchange for the senator’s favor, according to the indictment. Federal law enforcement found over $480,000 in cash — “much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe” — discovered in their home during a search last summer, according to federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt,” the indictment reads.

Menendez is also accused of pressuring state prosecutors to back off an investigation of an employee of a businessman who paid for a new Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible for Nadine Menendez, his wife, and of attempting to influence the appointment of the U.S. attorney in New Jersey in 2021 to the benefit of a man who allegedly paid the senator in gold bars, cash and furniture.

The New Jersey Democrat serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. During a previous trial on accusations of corruption, Menendez was forced to give up his gavel in that role. He is expected to do so again.

A Cuban American, Menendez has been a longstanding critic of the government in Havana and has broken with members of his party on policy toward Cuba. He has also criticized the Biden administration’s engagements with Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Menendez denied the charges in a statement on Friday.

“I have been falsely accused before because I refused to back down to the powers that be and the people of New Jersey were able to see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize I was innocent. I have worked every day to repay their trust by fighting to create jobs, strengthen public safety, update infrastructure, and reduce costs for New Jersey families,” he said.

“I have also stood steadfast against dictators around the globe — whether they be in Iran, Cuba, Turkey, or elsewhere — fighting against the forces of appeasement and standing with those who stand for freedom and democracy,” he added. “I remain focused on continuing this important work and will not be distracted by baseless allegations.”

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.