Sen. Bob Menendez steps down as chair of Foreign Relations Committee after corruption charges

WASHINGTON − Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is stepping down from his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after being indicted Friday and charged with corruption for the second time in 10 years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Friday that Menendez has decided to temporarily step down from his position as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

“Bob Menendez has been a dedicated public servant and is always fighting hard for the people of New Jersey. He has a right to due process and a fair trial," Schumer said in a statement.

Menendez, along with his wife, are facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes including cash, gold, mortgage payments and a Mercedes-Benz.

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) ORG XMIT: WX105

The New Jersey lawmaker in a statement Friday called the allegations "baseless" and said he will remain focused on working for New Jersey families.

“For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave,” he said in a statement. “Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists.”

A number of Democratic Party activists called on Menendez to resign from Congress entirely − including Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

"The people of New Jersey absolutely need to know the truth of what happened, and I hope the judicial system works thoroughly and quickly to bring this truth to light,” Kim said. “In the meantime, I don’t have confidence that the Senator has the ability to properly focus on our state and its people while addressing such a significant legal matter. He should step down.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

