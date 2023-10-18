Sen. Bob Menendez's co-defendants plead not guilty in federal bribery indictment

For the second time, Sen. Bob Menendez’s four co-defendants appeared a federal courtroom in New York to enter not guilty pleas for an alleged bribery scheme that prosecutors claim benefitted not only the senator and his wife but the Egyptian government as well.

Menendez’s wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez, Wael Hana, Edgewater developer Fred Daibes and businessman Jose Uribe were all on hand Wednesday. Each pleaded not guilty.

In a superseding indictment filed last week by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, New Jersey’s senior senator, his wife and Hana allegedly conspired for Menendez to act as a foreign agent from January 2018 through at least June 2022 for the Egyptian government and Egyptian officials, even as he sat as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The group — along with Daibes and Uribe — already face charges for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme that saw the Menendez’s accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from the businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble.

Read the new indictment: Sen. Menendez charged with acting as a foreign agent for Egypt

What does the new indictment say?

According to the new 44-page indictment, Menendez, his wife and Hana "willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together" to have the senator "act as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Egypt and Egyptian officials, required to register under FARA," the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

This is meant to prevent covert influence by other countries. It is illegal for a member of Congress to act as an agent of a foreign principal.

The indictment cites the Senate Ethics Manual, which states that “regardless of compensation, a public official may not act as an agent or attorney for a foreign principal required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

As part of the original indictment, filed last month, Menendez, his wife, and the three businessmen face allegations that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt.”

Egypt connection: Sen. Menendez's alleged actions for Egypt a potential national security threat, experts say

Trial to begin in May

Menendez stepped down as the Foreign Relations Committee chair after that indictment was filed. Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker and other fellow Democrats in Congress have called on Menendez to resign as senator. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman called on his colleagues to expel Menendez after news of the new indictment broke Thursday.

At a conference held earlier this month, Judge Sidney Stein scheduled the trial to start on May 6.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bob Menendez co-defendants plead not guilty in indictment