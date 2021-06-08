  • Oops!
Sen. Capito says Biden ended infrastructure negotiations after GOP rejecting counter, as White House says they are looking at other options

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Shelley Moore Capito
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing her disappointment with the Biden administration's rejection of the GOP senators' counter offer for the infrastructure package.

In her statement, Sen. Capito said that "After negotiating in good faith, and making significant process to move closer to what the president wanted, I am disappointed with his decision."

The rebuke comes after the failed round of negotiations. In a statement issued by the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden was let down by the GOP counter-proposal package.

"From Day One, the President has been clear that he has two red lines: he will not raise taxes on Americans who make under $400,000 and he will not accept inaction as the outcome," Psaki said in the statement, adding that the President has spoken to other House and Senate colleagues in the hopes of achieving a bipartisan proposal by July.

Read the original article on Business Insider

