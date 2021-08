WDSU - New Orleans

Tropical storm Ida has 40 mph winds West of Jamaica. Forecast to move over warm water with deep heat ocean content and get stronger. It will move over West Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday. Ida becomes a hurricane Saturday, and is forecast to make landfall as a Cat 2 hurricane Sunday early afternoon on the Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Ida will cause heavy rain across the area with the potential for rain early Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals may be as high as 10-15" of rain. Storm surge is highest at the center and east of the landfalling hurricane. A storm surge watch is possible tonight for our Coast. Tornadoes are possible on the East side. It is time to get ready now. Rain is likely again Friday and Saturday with locally heavy rain possible before the hurricane.