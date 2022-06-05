Sen. Chris Murphy: Assault weapon ban, background checks off table in Senate talks

WASHINGTON - Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that negotiations on gun control legislation with Republican senators in the aftermath of multiple mass shootings have so far remained on track, though it seems unlikely that the talks will result in sweeping gun reform.

"We're not going to do anything that compromises people's Second Amendment rights," Murphy said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We're not going to do anything that compromises the ability of a law-abiding Americans to be able to buy a weapon. What we're talking about is trying to make sure that dangerous or potentially dangerous individuals don't have their hands on weapons."

Murphy listed popular gun control reforms like an assault weapon ban and comprehensive background checks as measures that are not being considered. But the Connecticut senator, whose district includes Sandy Hook, suggested moving forward on any type of legislation is better than nothing and that "people in this country want us to make progress."

Legislating gun rights: 'Shame on us!': House passes gun-control package to address mass shootings but it's likely to die in the Senate

Though Murphy admitted it's possible that the gun reform negotiations could fall through, he said that Republican Party members are taking the conversation seriously, discussing a "meaningful change" on gun laws, mental health issues and school security.

"I've never been part of negotiations as serious as these," Murphy said. "There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook now."

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that while discussions are ongoing, some sort of expansion on background checks is on the table and could be part of the bipartisan legislation being negotiated. Other topics the Pennsylvania lawmaker thinks could land in the deal are school safety provisions and mental health provisions – measures “constructive and consistent with Republican values,” he said.

Story continues

Toomey said he hopes to sway a large chunk of the Republican conference in support of the final package.

“My hope is we'll get at least half of the Republican conference,” he said. “That should be the goal here. We're going to have to be realistic about what can do that.”

Murphy said he's hopeful about the prospect of a bipartisan deal.

"We're closer than ever before," he said. "Let's see if we land it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gun reforms in Senate 'closer than ever before,' Chris Murphy says