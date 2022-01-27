Sen. Chris Murphy: Partisan roadblock leaves little hope for federal version of Ethan’s Law on gun storage

There’s little sign that Congress is ready to adopt a national version of Ethan’s Law regulating gun storage, but overall the prospect for stronger gun safety laws is improving, Sen. Chris Murphy said Wednesday.

“This issue is heading in only one direction. It takes sometimes far longer than many of us are comfortable with for federal politics to catch up with public opinion, but it’s a matter of when — not if — the federal government finally gets to where 80 or 90 percent of where the American public is,” Murphy told listeners on a Facebook Live session.

Still, he conceded that even a Democratic House and Senate along with a Democratic president haven’t managed to drive through stronger laws since the 2020 election.

“We are working like crazy to try to get consensus in Washington. The reality is the Senate rules stop us from passing commonsense gun legislation,” he said. “What we don’t have is a supermajority in the Senate, which explains why we can’t get something like universal background checks passed.”

Murphy, an outspoken Senate voice for stricter gun regulation, gave his update during an online forum hosted by Democratic state Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw of Avon and Rep. Tammy Exum of West Hartford.

The session on gun violence came amidst a rising number of shootings — and fatal shootings — across the country. The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive reported that a record 44,881 Americans died in shootings last year, including homicides, suicides, accidents, self-defense cases and police-involved gunfire.

DeGraw and Exum hosted speakers from several Connecticut organizations trying to reducing the number of shootings, including Moms Demand Action, Mothers United Against Violence and CT Against Gun Violence.

They said that even though Connecticut has one of the lowest gun violence rates in the country, it’s still bad. Nearly 200 Connecticut people were shot to death in 2019, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

And Connecticut’s cities — like those across the country — have been plagued with more shootings than ever during the pandemic.

“We need to be talking about the root causes of gun violence. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in gun violence — 11 percent this year, 17 percent last year,” said Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence.

“New Haven has seen a 41 percent increase this year, a 70 percent increase last year, so we’re looking at over a 100 percent increase from pre-pandemic time,” Stein said. ”We need to concentrate on the demand side for guns, we need to start investing in communities.”

Stein said the state needs to spend more on violence prevention, identification of high-risk youth and adults, and aid to families that have been victimized by shootings.

“It’s getting worse not better — 2020 and 2021 have been amongst the most deadly years in our lifetime when it comes to gun violence,” Murphy said. “There’s just a straight line between the number of guns that flood our communities and the exposure to gun violence.”

Some commenters on DeGraw’s Facebook page said the forum should have included Second Amendment advocacy groups, and complained that law-abiding gun owners are being scapegoated.

DeGraw said the session wasn’t about outlawing guns, and Murphy maintained that it’s inaccurate to equate stronger gun regulation with an attack on run rights.

“I’m a believer in the Second Amendment, I have no problem with people buying weapons to protect themselves, to hunt, to collect,” he said. “I just think there are some weapons that are so dangerous they should remain in the hands of the military, and that I think that everybody should have to prove that you’re responsible enough to own a weapon.”

Connecticut in 2019 passed Ethan’s Law, which requires that loaded or unloaded guns be safely locked if they’d be available to someone under 18. The state’s Congressional delegation promised last winter to push for a federal version, but Murphy said the prospects are poor right now.

“It is still very difficult to get Republican support — we don’t right now have any Republicans that are willing to support it,” he said. “It appears to be the kind of thing that could get bipartisan support in Washington because it’s not about regulating the purchase of firearms. But for whatever reason, Republicans have not been willing to entertain support.”