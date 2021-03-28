Sen. Chris Murphy says Democrats 'have a chance' to pass background check legislation in the wake of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
boulder shooting
The memorial at the King Soopers on Table Mesa in Boulder, United States on March 24, 2021. Rachel Woolf for The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Sen. Chris Murphy said Democrats had a "chance" to pass stronger background check legislation.

  • Murphy told NBC's "Meet the Press" he was working to get 60 votes in support of stronger background checks.

  • He said convincing Republicans to support background checks was the first step toward garnering support for other reforms.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said Sunday that Democrats had a "chance" at passing stricter background check laws following the deadly shootings this month in Atlanta and Boulder.

"I'm not interested in getting 50 votes in the Senate, I'm interested in getting 60 votes. That is what's required to pass legislation today," Murphy told NBC News' Chuck Todd during an appearance on "Meet the Press."

"And so I've been instructed by Sen. Schumer to work over the next several weeks with Democrats and willing Republicans to try to get a bill that expands background checks that can pass," he added.

Murphy said he believed the political landscape for strengthening background checks for gun sales has "shifted dramatically" since 2013 when the Senate, then controlled by Republicans, rejected a bill that would've expanded background checks.

"Don't count us out," Murphy said, noting that Congress had been poised to make some progress on gun reform following the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton before Trump's first impeachment shifted the national focus.

The renewed calls for stricter federal gun legislation follow two deadly mass shootings in the US within the same week. On March 16, a gunman in the Atlanta area killed eight people, most of whom were Asian Americans, during an attack on three spas. Police said the shooter bought the weapon the same day as the killings.

Then, on March 22, a gunman in Boulder Colorado opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store, killing 10 people. Police said the Boulder shooter bought an AR-15 style weapon just six days before the shooting.

"I've gotten a lot of calls from Republicans in the Senate who don't want to fight this fight any longer because the NRA's authority is fading, the anti-gun violence movement's impact is increasing," Murphy said. "I think we have a chance."

Murphy told Todd that "we should be having a broader conversation" about gun law reforms, but said gaining support for stronger background check legislation among Republicans was imperative to opening the door to other legislative efforts.

"I think right now our best chance to get something passed is universal background checks, and I think the theory of the case is that once we convince Republicans that the sky doesn't fall for you politically when you support a reasonable expansion of something like background checks, you can move on to other interventions."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The White House held a virtual Passover celebration that was full of firsts

    Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who's Jewish, was joined by Kamala Harris and the Bidens for the White House's first virtual, public Passover event.

  • Exactly How Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Her Mermaid-Like Hair

    Yes, it's all real.

  • Voters approve of Romney's impeachment vote to convict Trump 50%-39%, poll finds

    The Utah senator's vote marked the first time in U.S. history a senator voted to convict a president from his own party in an impeachment trial.

  • Colorado shooting suspect moved for 'safety concerns'

    The jailed 21-year-old suspect in Monday's mass shooting in Colorado that killed 10 people, including a police officer, had to be moved to another detention center because he faces "safety concerns and threats."A sheriff's spokeswoman told Reuters Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is being held without bail, was transferred Friday to another prison outside of Boulder County. Alissa who is facing 10 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, will likely face additional attempted-murder charges, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.Law enforcement across several agencies have been working around the clock still searching for a motive behind the shooting rampage, says Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold."Like the rest of the community, we, too, want to know why, why that King Soopers, why Boulder, why Monday? And unfortunately, at this time, we still don't have those answers."Officials say the semi-automatic weapon used in the attack was legally purchased six days before.Alissa purchased the Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, after passing a background check.The owner of Eagles Nest Armory, where the firearm was purchased, said he was shocked by the shooting, telling Reuters: "Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business."Officials revealed that Alissa also had another firearm in his possession at the time of the shooting that he did not use -- a 9mm handgun.Asked whether authorities suspected any link to international terrorism, the DA said investigators were looking into all aspects of Alissa’s background.Allisa made his first court appearance on Thursday, where his defense team asked the court for a full mental health examination.The Colorado shooting was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than a week, once again stirring up the fierce debate over gun control.

  • D﻿avid Eigenberg on the Possibility of Steve Brady Returning for the Sex and the City Revival

    Here's what we know about the reboot for HBO Max so far.

  • Boehner to back Ohio congressman against Trump-aligned primary challenger

    Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is the latest prominent Republican to step into the ring against former President Donald Trump, Politico reports. An invitation obtained by Politico revealed Boehner will be a special guest at a virtual Monday fundraiser for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump is now backing a primary challenge against the congressman. Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide, is the candidate hoping to unseat Gonzalez. Boehner, it seems, will look to stick up for the non-Trump wing of the Republican Party, following the lead of his old colleague and successor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), who showed up Thursday at an event for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a primary target of the Trump-aligned members of the House GOP both because of her impeachment vote and the fact that she has refused to back down from criticizing the former president. All told, the involvement of Boehner and Ryan, even though they're no longer active lawmakers, reflects the growing intra-party battle between the old guard and the new. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Lady Gaga Says 'All I Need' Is Boyfriend Michael Polansky and Her Dogs as She Marks Her 35th Birthday

    Lady Gaga received a massive bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend Michael Polansky on her 35th birthday on Sunday

  • Cristiano Ronaldo storms off after being denied late winner for Portugal

    Ronaldo’s shot appeared to cross the line but there was no goal-line technology in Belgrade.

  • Get Zac Efron’s Comfy New Balance Running Shoes on Amazon

    The 680v6 style has thousands of five-star reviews.

  • In Washington, Policy Revolves Around Joe Manchin. He Likes It That Way.

    WASHINGTON — If Democrats eliminate the filibuster, there is one senator who would have an outsized impact in the 50-50 chamber on issues that could reshape the nation’s future: infrastructure, immigration, gun laws and voting rights. That senator is Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. There is also a senator whose opposition to eliminating the filibuster is a significant reason it may never happen. That senator, too, is Manchin. “He should want to get rid of the filibuster because he suddenly becomes the most powerful person in this place — he’s the 50th vote on everything,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sketching out, though not embracing, the argument. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Manchin, however, does not see it that way. To the exasperation of Democrats, delight of Republicans and bewilderment of politicians who can’t understand why he wouldn’t want to wield more power, Manchin, a former governor of the state, isn’t budging. “Sixty votes,” he said in an interview last week in his office, referring to the threshold required to advance most legislation, adding that he would not consider suspending the filibuster for certain bills, as some of his colleagues have floated: “You’re either committed or not.” But with 18 people dead after two mass shootings within a week, a worsening migrant challenge on the border and Republicans trying to restrict voting in almost every state where they hold power, liberals believe this moment cries out for a different sort of commitment. At a time when they have full control of Congress and are confronting overlapping crises, many Democrats feel a moral and political imperative to act, process be damned. That puts Manchin, 73, at the center of the most important policy debates in Washington — and has set the stage for a collision between a party eager to use its majorities to pass sweeping legislation and a political throwback determined to restore bipartisanship to a chamber that’s as polarized as the country. Manchin believes that ending the legislative filibuster would effectively destroy the Senate. He recalled his predecessor, Robert C. Byrd, telling him that the chamber had been designed to force consensus. Manchin has expressed willingness to support a “talking filibuster,” in which lawmakers have to actually hold the floor, perhaps for many hours, to block a vote. But he has not yielded on getting rid of it altogether and on an array of issues, including voting rights and gun control, his admonition is less about any particular policy end and more about making sure the legislation has support from both parties. More broadly, Manchin’s resistance to ending the filibuster has ripened fundamental questions about which version of Congress would be more dysfunctional: a body stymied by gridlock or one that can pass legislation only by scrapping longstanding guidelines so it can push through party-line votes? “You can’t make the place work if nothing significant is getting passed,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, a leading progressive from California. Manchin worries that the short-term benefit of ditching the filibuster would backfire for Democrats over the long term. “I’m concerned about the House pushing an agenda that would be hard for us to maintain the majority,” Manchin said about the progressive legislation that House Democrats are stacking up at the Senate door. As for pressure from the left, he said, tauntingly: “What are they going to do, they going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.” To a growing number of his Democratic colleagues — and not just liberals — it’s naïve to keep putting hope over history, and believe, as Manchin said about gun legislation, that Republicans may say, “Listen, it’s time for us to do the reasonable, sensible thing.” Of course, few in a Senate that depends on Manchin for a 50th vote will say outright that their colleague is indulging in fantasy. “Joe’s focus, I believe, is bipartisanship, and I agree with the starting point,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, before lowering the boom: “They weren’t going to give us a single vote,” he said about the stimulus bill. A former high school quarterback who friends say still relishes being at the center of the action, Manchin is something of a unicorn in today’s Congress. As a pro-coal and anti-abortion Democrat, he reflects a less-homogenized era when regionalism was as significant as partisanship and senators were more individual actors than predictable votes for their caucus. Twice elected governor before claiming Byrd’s seat, he’s the only lawmaker standing in the way of an all-Republican congressional delegation in West Virginia, a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 40 points last year. And he is an unlikely majority-maker of the Democratic Senate. “We really are the big tent,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, before knowingly adding: “Now it’s a lot of work when you have a big tent, right? But that’s the way we have a majority.” While out of step with his national party on some issues, and written off by parts of the left as little better than a Republican, his politics are more complex, even confounding, than they appear at first glance. He provided the deciding vote on two of the biggest liberal priorities of this era — blocking repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and on passage of the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill this month — while also twice voting to convict an impeached president wildly popular in his home state. And while he may admire Byrd’s dedication to Senate tradition, Manchin has not emulated his predecessor by leveraging his power to focus relentlessly on steering spending projects back to West Virginia. When Manchin was holding out on a single amendment that was delaying passage of the stimulus bill, White House aides were perplexed because his price for supporting the measure was not additional money for his impoverished home state. His main request, West Wing officials said, was to pare back spending and consider Republican input that could have made the bill appear more moderate. Manchin said President Joe Biden warned him in a phone call that the progressive left in the House might balk if the bill were significantly trimmed. “I said, ‘Mr. President, all we’re trying to do is put some guard rails on this,’” he recalled. He was less happy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ effort to nudge him on the legislation by making an appearance on a television affiliate in West Virginia to promote the bill without forewarning him. The clip went viral and, Manchin said, prompted cleanup conversations with Biden and the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. As for any pressure that he may feel on the filibuster, Manchin said he had reminded Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, of how essential he was to providing Democrats a majority. He said he had told Schumer, “I know one thing, Chuck, you wouldn’t have this problem at all if I wasn’t here.” He is not the only impediment to the sort of expansive liberal agenda preferred by many congressional Democrats or even the only one still defending the filibuster. Other Senate Democrats, including Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also share his reluctance. Yet none are as eager as Manchin to restore a bygone day of collegiality. And perhaps, more to the point, none are as happy as him to talk about the need to do so as he navigates representing a once-heavily Democratic state that had been shifting to the GOP even before Trump arrived on the scene. He crossed the aisle last year to endorse his closest Republican ally, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and is already co-hosting bipartisan lunches with her. He is plotting the post-pandemic restoration of his pizza-and-beer parties on the boat he calls home while in Washington. (It’s called “Almost Heaven,” the opening lyric to John Denver’s ode to West Virginia.) Although some of his colleagues relish the ideologically-charged prime-time cable news programs, Manchin prefers another Washington institution that also flourished in less-polarized times: the Sunday morning show. In the fashion of many former governors who grow exasperated with Washington’s glacial pace, at times he can barely contain his impatience. He’s repeatedly mused about leaving the Senate and trying to reclaim his old job in Charleston. But those who know Manchin well believe he likes the attention that he receives in the capital, the same as he did as a signal-caller in Farmington, West Virginia, where he grew up near Nick Saban, the legendary football coach at the University of Alabama and a lifelong friend of Manchin. “You’re in the hot seat when you’re a quarterback, but it’s pretty satisfying when you make progress,” said Nick Casey, a Manchin ally and former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Casey said the senator, who sustained an injury that cut short his playing days, was “the greatest QB who never got to start at West Virginia University — just ask him.” Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, West Virginia, who served with Manchin in the state legislature, said: “This is the closest he has been to how he could be as governor, actually driving the agenda, pulling people together.’’ It’s the last part that most animates the senator. Happily bantering with reporters as he positions himself as a lonely, if well-covered, voice for comity, he shifts questions from policy to process. “Why don’t you ask people when was the last time they took time to talk to some of the people on this side?” Manchin told a CNN reporter this past week. “Try to convince them, or work with them. Have you had dinner with them? Have you had a lunch with them? Have you had a cup of coffee with them? Try something.” A number of anti-filibuster Senate Democrats, though, are more focused on what Manchin’s support of the “talking filibuster” could portend. “I think that gives us a lot of room for discussion,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, adopting a glass-is-half-full perspective. What does seem clear is that Manchin is not going to switch parties. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, although we’d welcome him with open arms,” said Collins, who has tried in the past to persuade her friend to join Republicans. It’s not difficult to see why Manchin remains in his forefathers’ party. A Catholic of Italian descent, he sought John F. Kennedy’s desk when he arrived in the Senate, displays a picture of the slain president in his office lobby and can recall hearing that Massachusetts accent in his kitchen when Kennedy’s brothers came to his parents’ house during the West Virginia primary in 1960. “Joe reminds me a lot of the old conservative Democrats in Texas,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “They were born Democrats. They’re going to die Democrats.” As for the filibuster, Coons, who was sworn in alongside Manchin in 2010, said liberals shouldn’t get their hopes up. Recalling a conversation with somebody who knows Manchin well, Coons said this person told him: “If the ghost of Robert Byrd came back to life and said the future of West Virginia itself is on the line he might … think about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

    Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be fully set free. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship’s bulbous bow, once firmly lodged in the canal's eastern bank, had been wrested from the shore. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, were still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens more were taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

    The stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was almost fully re-floated on Monday and has restarted its engines, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened. The Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News on Sunday.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Ever Given, the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, had another accident in 2019 when it crashed into a small ferry in Germany

    The Suez Canal blockage is not the first accident for the big boat, and winds were also named as the cause in the 2019 incident.

  • Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, 20 wounded

    Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, said he had just finished celebrating Palm Sunday Mass when a loud bang shocked his congregation.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.