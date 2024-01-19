Sen. Chuck Grassley discharged from hospital; expects to return to work next week

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, the oldest serving senator at 90 years of age, has been discharged from the hospital following a short stay due to infection.

"Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been discharged from the hospital and expects to be back to work next week," his office said in a brief statement on Thursday.

His office on Tuesday had announced that Grassley had been admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital where he was receiving antibiotic infusion to treat an infection.

The statement did not specify exactly when he was admitted nor the type of infection he was being treated for.

On Thursday, the senator thanked those who sent him well wishes and prayers during his hospitalization.

"Happy to be home and I look [forward] to getting back to work," he said on X.

Grassley became the oldest member of the Senate after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat for California, died in September at the age of 90.

According to the Senate's website, Grassley has served more than 42 years in the Senate, placing him among the longest serving senators in U.S. history.