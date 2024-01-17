Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has been hospitalized to treat an infection. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Chuck Grassley, the oldest sitting senator at 90 years of age, has been hospitalized with an infection, his office said Tuesday.

Grassley, a Republican for Iowa, was receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat the infection, according to a brief statement that did not state when he was admitted.

"He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders," his office said.

Grassley became the oldest member of the Senate after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died in September at the age of 90 following a series of public health issues.

At 42 years, one month and seven days, Grassley is also among the longest serving senators in the history of the chamber, according to the Senate's website.