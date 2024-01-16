Sen. Chuck Grassley Hospitalized For Treatment Of Infection

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been hospitalized to treat an infection, his office said Tuesday in a brief statement.

Grassley, 90, “is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” it said.

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” the statement concluded.

Grassley is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson for his office told HuffPost.