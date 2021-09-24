Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, 88, will seek another term

Quartz

Angela Merkel has been in a particularly high-powered job for a notably long time—and she’s made surprisingly few enemies. As chancellor of Germany for the past 16 years, Merkel, who leaves office following a general election this weekend, has garnered respect from around the European Union, in which she has played a guiding role, and elsewhere in the world. Driving Germany’s climate change and energy policies and forming part of the global vanguard on financial crises, migration, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, Merkel ends her tenure with higher global popularity ratings than her world-leader counterparts in the US, France, Russia, and China.