Sen. Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson's Fox News segment on Jan. 6 riots 'shameful'

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt might take a little while longer, but, according to Daily Beast investigations reporter Jose Pagliery, on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast, we may be moving closer to former President Trump being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 riots.“It's worth stopping to remember that we had a president who tried to conduct a bloodless coup, that even though we keep getting reminded of that, even though the Jan. 6 Committee heari