Sen. Chuck Schumer, GOP challenger Joe Pinion debate inflation, abortion and more

Inflation, abortion and a range of other national issues dominated the first and only debate between Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer and his longshot Republican challenger, Joe Pinion, on Sunday.

The longtime incumbent, who serves as majority leader of the Senate, sought to take the high road as Pinion launched a barrage of personal attacks in the session aired on NY1.

The challenger, a former anchor at right-wing outlet Newsmax, hurled a range of insults at Schumer throughout the hourlong debate held at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

“He is a failed senator. He has failed the people of this state,” Pinion said.

“Like that blind biblical giant,” he continued, referring to the David and Goliath story, “Sen. Schumer has a difficult time seeing what is clearly in front of all of our faces.”

Schumer ignored the remark, focusing instead on legislation Democrats have passed since he became Senate majority leader and President Biden took office in 2021.

Those measures include the Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August, which featured sweeping climate and health care spending. Schumer also highlighted the CHIPS Act to aid domestic microchip production in locations including New York State.

“In the last two years under my leadership, the Senate has had the most productive session in decades,” Schumer declared.

“I’m always fighting for everyday New Yorkers against special powerful interests,” he added, pointing to legislation enabling Medicaid to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Pinion, of Yonkers, targeted one of the Democrats’ biggest perceived vulnerabilities this election cycle, inflation.

“The Inflation Reduction Act … is going to explode inflation. It is not going to reduce the inflation,” said the Republican candidate, who hasn’t previously held office.

While Democrats throughout the state have sought to tie their opponents to former President Donald Trump, the 45th commander-in-chief remained in the background of Sunday night’s debate.

Story continues

Asked whether he’d support a Trump candidacy in 2024, Pinion was noncommittal — a likely nod to the fact the ex-president is widely loathed in blue New York.

He also refused to answer whether he believes women should have the right to an abortion in New York State, saying instead that they currently have that right and that he would oppose a national ban on abortions.

“You can see that my opponent doesn’t want to answer the question directly,” Schumer said. “If you elect Republican senators, you will face a national abortion ban.”

While Schumer is considered a lock to keep his seat, his party has been scrambling to maintain control of Congress. Republicans are expected to win back the House of Representatives, while the evenly divided Senate chamber features a number of tight races across the country.

Early voting began in New York State on Saturday, with Election Day scheduled for Nov. 8.

Along with campaigning on the economy, Republicans have hammered Dems on crime and record-high migration coming from Mexico since Biden took office.

Pinion said he would support a border wall — one of Trump’s most controversial policies — in some locations, with more “boots on the ground,” too.

The two disagreed on bringing back the nation’s assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, with Schumer supporting it and Pinion opposed. The senator also said he was open to the idea of expanding the number of Supreme Court justices, an idea the Republican candidate rejected.

It was only toward the end of the evening that Schumer took a shot back at Pinion.

“He was a pundit. We’re hearing a lot of punditry, a lot of pointing fingers, a lot of verbiage — but no real solutions,” the senator said of his opponent.

“I am productive,” Schumer continued. “I’m not spewing verbiage and calling names.”

______