Collins says new infrastructure offer won't include gas tax hike

Olivia Reingold
·1 min read

Sen. Susan Collins said on Sunday that there won’t be any gas tax hike or any undoing of former President Donald Trump’s signature 2017 tax bill in the infrastructural proposal she and a small bipartisan group of lawmakers are developing.

Appearing on CBS News' “Face the Nation,” the Maine Republican offered some ideas on how the group intends to pay for the plan. She listed three pay-fors: an infrastructure financing authority, repurposing unused Covid-19 relief funds, and a provision to ensure that drivers using electric vehicles pay their fair share for using the nation's roads and bridges.

“Right now, they are literally free riders because they're not paying any gas tax,” Collins said.

The bipartisan group of senators released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a deal, but it didn't include an overall price tag or details about how it would be financed.

The group said the plan would be “fully paid for” and “not include tax increases,” but didn't offer more specifics. Earlier, infrastructure talks between Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who was leading the GOP’s effort to negotiate with the White House, and President Joe Biden fell apart.

Now, the bipartisan group of senators believes it's nearing a deal that it can take to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

