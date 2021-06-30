Sen. Cotton argues Biden's picks of Clarke, Gupta to lead DOJ reveals his support of decreasing police funding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Houston Keene
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argued that President Biden’s picks for two of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) top positions illustrate the president’s stance on defunding the police.

Cotton blasted Biden in a tweet published Tuesday, urging Americans to look at what the president "does" through his actions when it comes to defunding the police, not just listen to his words.

"He picked two defund the police activists — Kristen Clarke and Vanita Gupta — to lead the Department of Justice," the Arkansas Republican tweeted. "Clarke: ‘Defund the Police. ’Gupta: ‘Critical...to decrease police budgets…’"

SEN. COTTON ACCUSES BIDEN OF STACKING DOJ WITH DEFUND THE POLICE ‘RADICALS’

The senator's Tweet appeared to be in response to a linked Washington Post article by fact checker Glenn Kessler on GOP rhetoric surrounding the Biden administration’s stance on defunding the police.

On Monday, Psaki pointed her finger at the GOP as the party trying to defund the police after movement became the rallying cry of progressive activists in 2020 and damaged Democrats' appeal with moderate voters.

"Something one of the advisers said this weekend, Cedric Richmond, he said Republicans defunded the police by not supporting the American Rescue Plan," Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Psaki on Monday. "But how is it that that is an argument to be made when the president never mentioned needing money for police to stop a crime wave when he was selling the American Rescue Plan?"

"Well, the president did mention that the American Rescue Plan, the state and local funding, something that was supported by the president, a lot of Democrats who supported and voted for the bill, could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country. As you know, [it] didn't receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat," Psaki said.

Cotton previously accused the president of stacking the DOJ with anti-police "radicals" while also pointing to Clarke and Gupta.

Both Clarke and Gupta were narrowly confirmed by the Senate after their hearings.

Biden nominated Gupta for her job in the face of Republican concerns about her views on defunding the police, decriminalizing small amounts of drugs and ending qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gupta has denied supporting the defund the police movement and apologized for her past rhetoric against Republicans. Her nomination saw support from over 50 city police chiefs across the country.

Clarke, the head of DOJ’s civil rights division, also faced scrutiny during her confirmation process for her controversial past writings on race as well as her role in organizing a conference that championed cop killers while she was a law student at Columbia.

The DOJ’s civil rights chief also pushed the debunked hate crime claims of actor Jussie Smollett and chastised the Chicago Police Department after the actor refused to turn his cellphone over for the investigation.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) closed at $10.32, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day.

  • Exclusive-Energy trader Mercuria posts record profit for volatile 2020

    Mercuria Energy Group had a boom year in 2020, buoyed by the extreme volatility seen in oil markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as very strong returns across its portfolio, particularly gas and power. Revenues fell in line with commodity prices to about $85 billion, versus $116 billion the previous year. "This is what I will retain from 2020, a year of extreme volatility and a very strong live test of our risk management fundamentals ... we've been testing all of our extreme scenarios and been successful at that," Guillaume Vermersch, chief financial officer, said.

  • Woman with ‘Death is the only way’ sign may be tied to sisters found in canal, cops say

    A week after two young sisters were found dead in a Lauderhill canal, detectives are reaching out to see if anyone saw, or has video of, a woman holding a sign with the words “Death is the only way.”

  • Spain takes first step to legalize gender self-determination

    The Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday passed a draft bill on LGBTI rights that will seek parliamentary approval to allow transgender people over 16 to freely change their gender and name without doctors or witnesses intervening in the process. It would also make the changes in the official registry faster than in most countries: up to four months from the first application to the change finally appearing in official documents. The legal proposal has been controversial from the start, pitting against each other transgender rights activists and some feminists who believe that the law blurs the concept of biological sex.

  • ‘Good Omens’ Nabs Season 2 Order From Amazon

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Good Omens,” the comedic fantasy drama produced by Neil Gaiman based on the work of revered British novelist Terry Pratchett. David Tennant, of “Dr. Who” and “Broadchurch” fame, is back in his co-lead slot, as is Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” “Quiz”). The pair will reprise their […]

  • At 100, China's Communist Party looks to cement its future

    For China's Communist Party, celebrating its 100th birthday on Thursday is not just about glorifying its past. In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Xi and the party have exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of the inland city of Yan'an, where Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s. Dug into earthen cliffs, the primitive homes where Mao and his followers lived are now tourist sites for the party faithful and schoolteachers encouraged to spread the word.

  • Bloodhound in Tennessee finds missing 6-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father

    Fred the bloodhound was able to successfully locate the child after smelling something that belonged to the father and tracking the two down via scent.

  • Xpeng Poised to Raise $1.8 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc. is poised to raise about HK$14 billion ($1.8 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, people with knowledge of the matter said, putting it on track to be the first Chinese EV producer to finish a so-called homecoming share sale.The U.S.-listed firm is planning to price its Hong Kong shares at HK$165 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. That represents a discount of about 4.1% to its closing price of $44.32

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Arizona Senate president lashes out after Maricopa County ditches subpoenaed machines

    Maricopa County should “never have approved” the election machines that were subpoenaed in the audit of the county's 2020 election if such an audit review found the machines couldn’t be reused, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday.

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • Ilhan Omar Says She Doesn’t Regret Equating U.S. and Israel to Terror Groups

    During an appearance on CNN Tuesday evening, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar doubled-down on her comments equating Israel and the United States to terror organizations or state sponsors of terror.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • 'Mace Her!': Woman Accused Of Filming Capitol Attack On NYT Photographer Is Arrested

    Sandra Weyer of Pennsylvania reportedly went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 on a bus organized by GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano's campaign.

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.