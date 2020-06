CBS News

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he knows "what it is to be spit at" as a police officer, though it did not stop him from marching with his fellow New Yorkers during a week of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd. Adams, an African American himself, was a victim of police violence in his youth. Brooklyn has seen a week of violence toward both protesters and police, and a myriad of arrests for demonstrators out past New York City's curfew.