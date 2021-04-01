Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.
Matthew Dellavedova's long wait to play again may finally be over. More than a year since his last regular-season NBA game, the Cavaliers' popular veteran guard could make his season debut Thursday night after being out with a concussion and appendectomy. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dellavedova practiced Wednesday, and as long as he gets final medical clearance, the 30-year-old will play against the Philadelphia 76ers.
India has reversed its decision to lower interest rates by up to 1.1% on its state-backed small savings programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, adding that orders to cut rates to a near five-decade low were issued because of an oversight. Small savings are the lifeblood of India's low- and middle-income groups, and cutting interest rates would have dealt a severe blow to hundreds of millions of Indians at a time when many have lost jobs and faced pay cuts amid the pandemic. "India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, i.e., rates that prevailed as of March 2021," Sitharaman said in a tweet on Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorized vaccinators to extract a maximum of 11 doses from the current vials, instead of the ten previously permitted. In a statement, Moderna said its vaccine can now can be supplied in vials containing 11 or 15 doses, and it expected to begin shipping 15-dose vials in coming weeks.
Lawmakers take a wait-and-see approach with allegations against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
The New York Yankees welcomed back fans for the team's Opening Day tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, and along with limited capacity came a message from President Joe Biden urging safety.
House Majority Whip joins 'Your World' to discuss the White House's $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan
Texas Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez warns of the growing migrant border crisis.
Lara Trump discusses Biden border crisis and Big Tech censorship.
New documents obtained by CBS News detail plans for her history-making work outside the White House
Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, will spend six months in prison for digging up graves at Yellowstone National Park.
Xinjiang cotton produces one of the most famous fabrics in the world. At China Fashion Week, designer Zhou Li brought ruffles and minimalist designs to the runway and a patriotic prop with political overtimes: a bouquet of cotton."I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my lover. This time I want to really thank it. It has brought me so much joy."The significance of Xinjiang cotton taps into a controversy that has embroiled some of the West’s biggest fashion brands - such as Burberry, Adidas, Nike, and - perhaps most notably - H&M.They have been hit by a boycott in China after making comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which have resurfaced on Chinese social media.Xinjiang – the farwestern region – produces around 20% of the world's cotton. Some Western companies have expressed concern over reports of coercive labor programs in the province to meet seasonal cotton picking needs.China strongly denies the claims.It says all labor in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based.H&M said it did not source products from Xinjiang and it was, quote, “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor.”The statement was made in 2020.It was not immediately clear why it’s back in the public eye.Patriotic campaigns targeting foreign brands are common in China where news and social media are tightly controlled by the Communist Party-controlled government.At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M’s products. Consumers have vented their anger at the Swedish fashion giant.[Student Ms. Li, saying] "I think these kinds of comments are really stupid. Because I believe our Chinese Communist Party. They wouldn't do such a thing, because all of our ethnic groups here are very much united and we don't need this kind of news or whatever."The backlash has put the brands in an awkward position.China is H&M’s fourth-biggest market with sales of around $1.13 billion in the 12 months through November 2020.It said on its website that its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining trust and confidence.
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] reacts to U.S., other Iran nuclear deal participants getting set to meet in Vienna.
Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.
Check out the salaries of this year's Final Four coaches, ranked from highest to lowest. Unsurprisingly, the men's basketball coaches came out on top.
French energy major Total has withdrawn all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique, two sources with direct knowledge of the site's operations told Reuters, as clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican army continue. Total, which last week called off the planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamist militants that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth tens of billions of dollars that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.
Two new campaigns aim to curb vaccine hesitancy among conservative and religious Americans by working with communities to increase understanding.
Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.
GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.