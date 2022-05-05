Sen. Cruz (R-TX) guesses leak of SCOTUS draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade was a law clerk for Justice Sotomayor.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues his speculation on who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft ruling on Roe v. Wade.

In an earlier news conference, Cruz insinuated that Democrats were in some way responsible. Cruz then asserted on Fox News that the draft opinion was leaked by a “left-wing law clerk” who wanted to add heat “to try to get them to change their vote.”

Cruz has since narrowed down his guess on the potential “left-wing law clerk,” making the presumption that the perpetrator was “very, very likely a law clerk for one of the three liberal justices.” He said that the person could only be one of 12 people and a “hard partisan.” Cruz hypothesized it was someone who was “willing to burn the place down” and likely clerking for Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor. "She's the most partisan of the justices,” Cruz said of Sotomayor, and the most likely to hire “wild-eyed partisans."

Cruz admitted that he had no evidence for his claims and was “just making an inference.”