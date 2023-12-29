Sen. Debra Altschiller: How I’m fighting for reproductive freedom and gun safety in NH

New Hampshire is a terrific place to live. Granite Staters are incredible people and there are amazing opportunities to thrive here. But for all its wonders, there is also a reality we cannot deny. New Hampshire is facing serious public health and safety threats; we must call up our collective courage and address them head-on. The threats that keep me up at night most often, are without a doubt, the threats to reproductive healthcare and our growing gun violence epidemic.

For years, I have heard politicians, fellow colleagues, look me straight in the eye and tell me that New Hampshire is different. The rollback of reproductive rights and the threats of gun violence we see proliferating across the country will never visit within our borders — that it will not happen here. I think we can all agree, that’s a delusion we can no longer afford.

I have served in the Legislature since 2017, and I have watched the Republican majority roll back the minimal gun violence prevention laws we once had. They have meticulously and methodically removed protections and embraced extremist rhetoric by removing conceal carry licenses, grossly expanding the Stand Your Ground law, and passing irresponsible legislation to allow individuals to display their firearms to intimidate others. All while proclaiming that New Hampshire does not have a gun violence problem.

At the same time, they were expanding gun rights, Republicans were unfailingly focused on restricting the rights of women. In 2021, Republicans passed a deeply restrictive abortion ban in the state budget, all while proclaiming that they had no intention of further restricting the rights of women. The GOP’s meaningless words are spoken while they continue to take dangerous actions.

These narratives the Republicans swaddle themselves in are at best dangerous delusions and at worse nefarious falsehoods.

We do have a gun violence problem here in New Hampshire. 50% of all suicides in the state are committed with guns, with a gun suicide death occurring every 71 hours. Fifty-eight percent of all homicides in the state involve a gun. Just last month, a heavily armed man burst into the New Hampshire psychiatric hospital and violently murdered security officer Bradley Haas.

It is also clear that the Republicans do intend to further restrict reproductive healthcare freedom. A group of bicameral Republicans introduced a 15-day abortion ban this month, and the Republican majority in the Senate have resolutely refused to take action to protect Granite Staters’ reproductive freedom, even when individuals across the country are plotting to reach into New Hampshire and rip away the rights of women in order to implement forced pregnancies.

That is why in the 2024 legislative session my priorities remain steadfastly focused on gun violence prevention and reproductive freedom. Because the threat is real, it is here, and Republicans seem disinterested in addressing it.

To address our growing and prevalent gun violence problem, I have filed three bills this year. SB 360, which will create a New Hampshire-specific family crisis and rights retention law (similar to the more familiar extreme risk protection orders), which allow a family or household member or law enforcement officer to petition the court to temporarily restrict an individual’s access to firearms if they are found to pose an immediate risk to themselves or others. SB 571, will close the background check loophole and require the check when someone purchases a firearm in the state, whether privately or commercially. And, SB 577, a suicide prevention bill, which will put a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm.

To protect women’s reproductive freedom and ensure that women are viewed as a whole person regardless of how pregnant they are, I have filed two bills. One, CACR 24, would present a constitutional amendment to the voters, enshrining all Granite Staters with the right to make their own reproductive decisions. If passed, it would protect women’s reproductive freedom permanently in our state constitution. And two, SB 575, creating a shield law to protect women getting legal abortion healthcare in New Hampshire and their providers from aggressive prosecution by other states who have enacted forced pregnancies, like Alabama and Texas.

I have filed these bills and more this year because I refuse to sit in denial or delusion. New Hampshire citizens have had enough of living in fear of the increase in gun violence and the attacks on reproductive freedom. I hear the demands for freedom from reproductive servitude, I’m taking action, again. I hear the demands for freedom from gun violence, and again, I’m taking action. I’m not alone, there are advocates all over the State House and the state demanding change; stand with us and together this year as we take action.

Debra Altschiller is a Democratic state senator from Stratham representing District 24.

Editor’s note: Sen. Debra Altschiller is the wife of Howard Altschiller, Seacoast Media Group's executive editor.

