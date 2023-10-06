Sen. Dianne Feinstein honored by dignitaries, family at memorial service
A memorial service for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was held on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, in the city where she served as its first female mayor. The service started at 1 p.m., and several dignitaries and notable guests gave remarks. Speakers at Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service included Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Eileen Mariano (Sen. Feinstein's granddaughter) are also scheduled to speak. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, and former Gov. Jerry Brown were in the audience. A recorded message from President Joe Biden was also played at Thursday's memorial. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on October 5, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california/sen-dianne-feinstein-to-be-remembered-by-dignitaries-family-at-thursdays-memorial-service/