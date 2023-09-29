Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history, has died at 90

WASHINGTON−Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in politics who spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate, has died, a source familiar with the matter told USA TODAY. She was 90 and the oldest member of the Senate.

Known for working across the aisle while championing progressive causes, she planned to retire at the end of her term after facing concerns about her health and calls to resign.

She made history as the first woman elected as mayor in San Francisco and the first woman in the Senate. Feinstein was the first woman to chair the powerful Senate Rules and Senate Intelligence committees.

Many parts of American life have been marked by her fingerprints, from fighting for an assault weapons ban in 1994 to enshrining marriage equality into law in 2022. She also ushered Amber Alerts and the Violence Against Women Act.

Feinstein was especially passionate about gun control. Early in her Senate career, Feinstein championed gun control advocacy authoring the 1994 assault weapons ban which then President Bill Clinton signed into law. Since the law expired in 2004, Feinstein spearheaded further efforts for stronger gun control legislation.

The last vote Feinstein took was Thursday morning in a Senate effort to prevent a government shutdown.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

