Sen. Dianne Feinstein released from brief hospital stint after falling in her home

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was briefly hospitalized after a fall she had at her home. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalized in California Tuesday afternoon after she fell at home and taken in for treatment, according to media reports.

Feinstein's office said the Democratic senator, who is not running for re-election, returned home after "all of her scans were clear," TMZ, The Hill and Politico all reported the fall.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home," Feinstein's office said.

Feinstein, 90, the oldest member of the Senate, had missed nearly three months in the Senate earlier this month while being treated for shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis. The absence slowed President Joe Biden's judicial appointments in the sharply divided Senate Judiciary Committee.

The New York Times editorial board and several progressive Democrats had called for her to resign but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has steadfastly supported her.

Feinstein, a native and former mayor of San Francisco, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992, filling an unexpired term, after losing the race for California governor two years earlier. She made history with Barabara Boxer as the first women to hold both U.S. Senate seats in a state at the same time.