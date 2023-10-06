Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks at the memorial service for Senator Dianne Feinstein at City Hall in San Francisco, Con Thursday, October 5, 2023. Feinstein died at 90. Photo by Benjamin Fanboy/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein was remembered at her memorial service in San Francisco on Thursday as a woman with "integrity" who was an effective lawmaker because she was willing to work across the aisle.

At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

"Her integrity made her sparkle like a diamond in the Senate," Schumer said.

President Joe Biden provided recorded remarks for the City Hall service, which was brief and closed to the public because of security concerns.

"May Dianne's life be a reminder that the institutions of our democracy not only depend on the constitution that governs our nation, which she swore an oath to uphold and defend, our democracy depends on the constitution of our character," Biden said.

"Thank God we had Dianne showing us the way by the power of her example."

U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flew above mourners ahead of the service as part of Fleet Week, an annual San Francisco celebration to honor sailors that was started by Feinstein in 1981 when she was mayor.

"It's what Dianne wanted, it's what we get," Pelosi joked.

Other speakers at the private memorial service included San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Feinstein's granddaughter Eileen Mariano.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis was one of the few Republicans expected to make an appearance.

"Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer who lived an incredible life dedicated to public service. She was one of the most effective legislators in recent memory because of her willingness to work across the aisle in good faith in order to solve complex problems," he said in a statement after her death.

"It was an honor to serve with her. Susan and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Senator Feinstein's family and staff during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, former intern Cassidy Vaden told the San Francisco Chronicle that Feinstein "constantly spoke to adversaries" which was something she admired.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a Feinstein office spokesman said there was no specific security threat, but security precautions were changed because of the number of members of Congress attending.

Bomb-sniffing dogs and long lines of security barriers were in place by Thursday morning. Rows of white chairs were set up stretching into the street in front of San Francisco City Hall with a speaker's dias at the top of City Hall steps.

The City of San Francisco said in a statement that city hall would be closed for in-person services all day due to street closures and reduced access related to the ceremony.

The invited mourners include 30 senators and over a dozen congressional representatives in addition to local politicians.

Feinstein's family mourned in private before a public viewing as her body lay in San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

Pelosi paid her respects privately with the family, praising Feinstein as "a person of greatness" and a stateswoman.

Hundreds of mourners filed by Feinstein's coffin in the City Hall rotunda Wednesday as the public paid respects to Feinstein.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Laphonza Butler to temporarily fill Feinstein's seat. Butler, sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Butler is just the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate. Harris was the second.