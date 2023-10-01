Sen. Dianne Feinstein's remains return to Bay Area
Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains have returned to the Bay Area, and is being transported to a San Francisco funeral home Saturday evening.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing California Democrat and oldest-sitting U.S. senator, died Thursday night at the age of 90.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
