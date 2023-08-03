Sen. Dickey sued by daughter over vehicle title

Aug. 3—FAIRFIELD — A hearing has been set in a civil lawsuit against a state senator filed by his daughter.

The suit was filed in Jefferson County on July 5 by Korynn Dickey, the daughter of state senator Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood, and alleges the senator forged his daughter's signature on a vehicle title form. The daughter also says Adrian Dickey had agreed to purchase her a car with "no strings attached," but placed a security lien on the vehicle without her knowledge.

In a response filed in court by Dickey's attorney Paul Miller this week, the senator denies the allegations.

Also named in the lawsuit is Jefferson County Treasurer Mark Myers. Soon after the lawsuit was filed, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding petitioned the court to dismiss charges against Myers, on the grounds of failure to support a claim of civil conspiracy as the daughter charged.

As detailed in legal filings, Korynn Dickey was attending school in California but maintained a residence in Iowa three years ago. Around then, Adrian Dickey bought her a vehicle as a gift with "no strings attached." The vehicle was paid for in full, and the title was assigned to Korynn Dickey.

Korynn Dickey's suit continues to say that Adrian Dickey obtained the title from her and told her that he would register the vehicle for her in Iowa. He never mentioned placing a lien on the vehicle, according to the documents filed by the daughter's attorney Siobhan Briley. They further claim that when Adrian Dickey placed the lien on the vehicle, he signed Korynn Dickey's name on the form without her consent.

On May 15, 2023, Korynn Dickey's vehicle was totaled in an accident, and now her insurance company refuses to pay on its policy because of the lien.

Adrian Dickey denies those allegations, stating Korynn Dickey had given her father permission to sign her name on the form. He is seeking the case to be dismissed as well as an order for Korynn Dickey to sign the insurance check over to Adrian Dickey.

Judge Lucy Gamon has set a hearing on the county's motion to dismiss for Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

In an unrelated criminal case for charges of interference with official acts, a pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 31 in Sac County. Adrian Dickey was charged there on July 24 for allegedly being part of a group that blocked a highway during the annual RAGBRAI trek across Iowa. He has entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury.

His attorney in that case, Matt Schultz, said the charges stem from a misunderstanding.

"Sen. Dickey was riding in RAGBRAI earlier this week. He and his team took an alternate route that led them to a place where several hundred people were blocking a road," Schultz said in a statement. "Sen. Dickey and his team were trying to get through the party of people and onto the bike trail, when a misunderstanding occurred between the senator and a sheriff's deputy."

Adrian Dickey, a Republican, represents District 44, which includes all of Keokuk, Jefferson and Van Buren counties, and part of Henry and Mahaska counties.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.